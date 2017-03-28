FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Laureate Education qtrly revenue increased 2 pct to $1,176 mln up 8 pct on organic constant currency basis
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Laureate Education qtrly revenue increased 2 pct to $1,176 mln up 8 pct on organic constant currency basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* Laureate Education Inc - qtrly revenue increased 2% to $1,176 million; up 8% on an organic constant currency basis

* Laureate Education Inc - diluted earnings per share were $0.27 per share for q4 of 2016

* Sees total enrollments of 1,064,000 to 1,080,000 in 2017 representing 2.0-3.5% growth as compared to December 31, 2016

* Laureate Education Inc sees FY revenues of $4,287 million to $4,348 million

* Laureate Education Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $789 million to $804 million

* Laureate education inc sees FY capex spending at 7% to 8% of revenues

* Laureate Education- currency translation based on current rates, expected to cause a 1% reduction y-o-y in 2017 for adjusted EBITDA

* Laureate Education -reported EPS in 2017 to be affected by $290-$300 million charge to EPS related to accounting for non-cash beneficial redemption Source text (bit.ly/2o87HIQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.