June 2 (Reuters) - LAURENT PERRIER SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 23.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 230.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 244.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 41.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS ECONOMIC AND MONETARY CONTEXT TO REMAIN DIFFICULT AND UNCERTAIN IN 2017

* INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS STRATEGY OF VALUE AND CONSOLIDATE ITS GROWTH PLAN IN 2017/2018 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)