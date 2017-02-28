BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Q1 earnings per share C$1.30

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank of Canada

* Laurentian Bank of Canada reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.43

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.30

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$241.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Laurentian Bank says net interest income increased by $4.2 million or 3% to $153.7 million for Q1 of 2017, from $149.5 million for Q1 of 2016

* Laurentian Bank says net interest margin stood at 1.66% for Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 12 basis points compared with Q1 of 2016

* Laurentian Bank says qtrly provision for credit losses remained relatively stable at $9.0 million compared with $9.1 million for Q1 of 2016

* Laurentian Bank says CET 1 capital ratio stood at 8.2% as at jan 31, 2017, compared with 8.0% as at Oct 31, 2016 and 7.7% as at January 31, 2016

* Laurentian Bank says bank's book value per common share appreciated to $48.87 as at January 31, 2017 from $47.92 as at October 31, 2016