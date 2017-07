July 25 (Reuters) - LAURITZ.COM GROUP A/S:

* Reg-lauritz.com Group a/S Appoints Its New Ceo

* ‍ERIK NORBERG WILL START AS NEW CEO OF COMPANY ON 04.09.2017.​

* ‍ERIK NORBERG COMES FROM A POSITION AS CEO FOR NEWSPAPER, MITT I.​