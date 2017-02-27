UPDATE 1-Uber looking for chief operating officer
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.
Feb 27 Lauritz.Com A/S:
* Revenue increased in to dkk 73.1 million Danish crowns ($10.4 million) (70.7 million crowns year ago)
* Q4 EBITDA 26.2 million crowns versus 22.7 million crowns year ago
* In 2017 sees increased net revenue and EBITDA margin between 20-25 percent Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 7.0245 Danish crowns)
Uber Technologies Inc's Travis Kalanick says "told the Uber team that we're actively looking for a chief operating officer" - blog
