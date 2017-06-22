UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 22 LAVIPHARM SA:
* SAYS ANTONIS VOGIATZIS, GENERAL COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR, IS NOW ACTING AS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2sUDxL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)