April 3 (Reuters) - Law Union And Rock Insurance Plc

* FY net premium earned 2.66 billion naira versus 2.69 billion naira year ago

* FY pretax profit 658.6 million naira versus 328.5 million naira year ago

* No dividend is proposed for the current year (2016:Nil)