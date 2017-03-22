BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
March 22 Lawrence Seidman:
* Lawrence Seidman reports 5.23 percent stake in hv bancorp inc as of march 17 - sec filing
* Lawrence Seidman - purchased Hv Bancorp shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued
* Lawrence Seidman - has had several phone conversations with hv bancorp's senior management and meeting has been scheduled for mid-april Source text (bit.ly/2nDqiMq) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing