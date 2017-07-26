FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lazard reports senior-level appointments
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 19 minutes ago

BRIEF-Lazard reports senior-level appointments

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* Lazard announces senior-level appointments

* Lazard ltd says effective october 1, 2017, evan russo, will become chief financial officer of lazard

* Lazard ltd - effective october 1, 2017, matthieu bucaille, cfo of Lazard since 2011, will become chief executive officer of Lazard International

* Matthieu Bucaille, will chief executive officer of compagnie financière lazard frères and lazard frères banque in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

