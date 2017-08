March 29 (Reuters) - L.B. Foster Co:

* L.B. Foster Co - on March 23, 2017, David Russo, CFO notified co of his intention to resign and accept a position at another publicly-traded company

* L.B. Foster Co - Russo's resignation is effective April 21, 2017