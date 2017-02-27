BRIEF-Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 bln of common stock, $1.125 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
Feb 27 LBS Bina Group Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 322.3 million rgt versus 189.9 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 28.2 million rgt versus 23.1 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2lY3CFl] Further company coverage:
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 7 A Republican congressman who said on Tuesday that some Americans should choose between spending on a new iPhone and healthcare sparked a social media backlash from people who accused him of being out of touch.
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders