March 8 (Reuters) - Lbs Bina Group Bhd

* Indirect unit, Biz Bina Development Sdn entered into a joint development agreement with Ypj Plantations Sdn

* Gross development value of the proposed development is approximately rgt 2.6 billion

* Deal for the proposed development project on a piece of leasehold land