March 29 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA

* FY revenue 393.8 million euros ($423.4 million) versus 354.1 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 46.1 million euros versus 37.4 million euros year ago

* FY current operating income 37.2 million euros versus 28.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.235 euros per share for 2016

* Reiterates organic growth target of 4.0 percent in 2017