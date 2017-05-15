FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - LeadFX Inc

* LeadFX reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders

* LeadFX Inc - as at March 31, 2017, company has a working capital deficit of $21.2 million

* LeadFX - if co unable to obtain sufficient funds or repay debts, it would affect its ability to continue as a going concern

* LeadFX Inc - neither Paroo station, chief properties nor north 67 properties are operational or generating revenue

* LeadFX Inc - material uncertainties "create significant doubt" as to company's ability to continue as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

