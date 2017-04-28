FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leading Edge announces C$2 mln private placement with European investors
April 28, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Leading Edge announces C$2 mln private placement with European investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Leading Edge Materials Corp-

* Leading Edge announces c$2 million non-brokered private placement with strategic european investors

* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proposed private placement offering of up to 3.6 million unit of company, at a price of c$0.55 per unit

* Leading Edge Materials Corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to continue to advance woxna graphite production facility

* Leading Edge Materials Corp - proceeds from offering will allow an accelerated work program during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

