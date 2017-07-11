BRIEF-AAR Corp announces $250 mln stock repurchase authorization
* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's common stock
July 11 Leading Edge Materials Corp:
* Leading Edge Materials receives permit for follow up drill program at Bergby, Sweden
* Leading Edge Materials- new permit allows for up to 48 additional drill sites; co is targeting Q3 of calendar 2017 for drilling operations to commence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's common stock
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian stocks edged up on Tuesday as traders bet lawmakers would approve President Michel Temer's plans to revamp labor regulations despite an ongoing political crisis. The planned labor reform, which investors see as critical to boost long-term economic growth, is expected to clear a final Senate vote later in the day. Traders said the vote will serve as a gauge of lawmaker's support for Temer's reform platform, which came under pressure in recent