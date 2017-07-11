UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
July 11 Leading Edge Materials Corp:
* Leading Edge Materials receives permit for follow up drill program at Bergby, Sweden
* Leading Edge Materials - new permit allows for up to 48 additional drill sites; co targeting Q3 of calendar 2017 for drilling operations to commence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)
LONDON, July 11 Britain may have left it too late to convince major banks that it can strike a deal to soften the impact of Brexit before they start shifting jobs from London.