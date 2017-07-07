BRIEF-Celadon Group says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on Sept 30, 2017
* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec filing
July 7 Leagold Mining Corp:
* Leagold Mining receives conditional approval to graduate to the TSX
* Leagold Mining Corp - upon completion of final listing requirements, Leagold's common shares will be delisted from tsx venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celadon group inc says do not currently expect to be in compliance with financial covenants on sept 30, 2017 - sec filing
* Walter Investment Management Corp - on july 7, co obtained additional limited waiver to amended, restated receivables loan agreement, dated may 2, 2012