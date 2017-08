April 3 (Reuters) - Learn Africa Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 134.3 million naira versus loss of 618.0 million naira year ago

* FY turnover of 2.01 billion naira versus 1.89 billion naira year ago

* Propose payment of dividend of 10 kobo per share Source: bit.ly/2nv26rp Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)