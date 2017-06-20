Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 20 LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE CVA:
* LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA: LEASINVEST DIVESTS AN IMPORTANT PART OF ITS LOGISTICS PORTFOLIO
* SIGNING OF BINDING AGREEMENT FOR GRANTING OF LEASEHOLD OF 99 YEARS ON 3 OF ITS LOGISTICS BUILDINGS IN BELGIUM
* SIGNING OF BINDING AGREEMENT FOR GRANTING OF LEASEHOLD IN FAVOR OF FOREIGN REAL ESTATE FUND FOR VALUE OF OVER EUR 60 MILLION
* SALE WILL LOWER DEBT RATIO BY C.2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS WHICH WILL BE ONLY MANIFESTED IN COURSE OF Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 24 Australia's decision to slap a A$6.2 billion tax on its major banks has created uncertainty among global investors who no longer see the country as a stable investment destination, according to the chief executive of National Australia Bank.