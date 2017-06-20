June 20 LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE CVA:

* LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA: LEASINVEST DIVESTS AN IMPORTANT PART OF ITS LOGISTICS PORTFOLIO

* SIGNING OF BINDING AGREEMENT FOR GRANTING OF LEASEHOLD OF 99 YEARS ON 3 OF ITS LOGISTICS BUILDINGS IN BELGIUM

* SIGNING OF BINDING AGREEMENT FOR GRANTING OF LEASEHOLD IN FAVOR OF FOREIGN REAL ESTATE FUND FOR VALUE OF OVER EUR 60 MILLION

* SALE WILL LOWER DEBT RATIO BY C.2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS WHICH WILL BE ONLY MANIFESTED IN COURSE OF Q3