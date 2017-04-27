FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Lebanon's Bank Audi posts Q1 net profit $110 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lebanon's Bank Audi posts Q1 net profit $110 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Audi Sal

* Q1 net profit $110 million

* Customer deposits at $36 billion, as of March 31

* Basel 3 capital adequacy ratio 14.6 percent, as at March 31

* Q1 net operating income $334.1 million versus $311.8 million year ago

* Customer loans at $17 billion, as of March 31

* In MENA region near term outlook is mixed with weakening outlook for oil exporters and slightly improving outlook for oil importers

* Management had resolved to sell the Bank’s cards and electronic payment business Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oPNiF7) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.