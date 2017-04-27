BRIEF-Lebanon's Bank Audi posts Q1 net profit $110 million

April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Audi Sal

* Q1 net profit $110 million

* Customer deposits at $36 billion, as of March 31

* Basel 3 capital adequacy ratio 14.6 percent, as at March 31

* Q1 net operating income $334.1 million versus $311.8 million year ago

* Customer loans at $17 billion, as of March 31

* In MENA region near term outlook is mixed with weakening outlook for oil exporters and slightly improving outlook for oil importers

* Management had resolved to sell the Bank's cards and electronic payment business