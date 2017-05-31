BRIEF-Leclanché says Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire

May 31 (Reuters) - Leclanche Sa

* Corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, is fully operational following fire that took place there on 22nd may

* 60 employees at Yverdon-les-Bains are back to work on site as normal and battery production has restarted

* Property has been fully decontaminated and cleaned by a specialist team

* Further refurbishment needs to be done in company's offices and this will be completed within next two months

* Refurbishment work will not affect Leclanché's day-to-day operations

* Fire did not reach Leclanché's adjoining production building which was only affected by fume emissions