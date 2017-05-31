FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Leclanché says Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 31, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Leclanché says Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Leclanche Sa

* Leclanché's swiss headquarters fully operational following fire on 22 may

* Corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, is fully operational following fire that took place there on 22nd may

* 60 employees at Yverdon-les-Bains are back to work on site as normal and battery production has restarted

* Property has been fully decontaminated and cleaned by a specialist team

* Further refurbishment needs to be done in company's offices and this will be completed within next two months

* Refurbishment work will not affect Leclanché's day-to-day operations

* Fire did not reach Leclanché's adjoining production building which was only affected by fume emissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.