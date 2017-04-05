FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leclanche FY 2016 EBITDA loss at CHF 27.5 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
April 5, 2017 / 4:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Leclanche FY 2016 EBITDA loss at CHF 27.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA:

* Said on Tuesday increased revenue by 56% in full year 2016 financial results and achieves key growth plan milestones

* Said consolidated revenues for FY 2016 were 28.5 million Swiss francs ($28.44 million), up by 56% year-on-year

* EBITDA loss for the year amounts to 27.5 million francs compared with the loss of 26.0 million francs in 2015

* Excl all one-off, exceptional and non-recurring items the loss was 18.6 million francs, representing a 54% improvement compared to 2015 in terms of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0021 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

