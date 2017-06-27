BRIEF-Lonza says received regulatory approval for Capsugel acquisition
* Says lonza has received all regulatory approvals to move forward with acquisition of Capsugel
June 27 LECLANCHE SA:
* SIGNS PREFERRED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SKODA ELECTRIC TO SUPPLY 'NEXT GENERATION' ELECTRIC VEHICLE SOLUTIONS
* THE AGREEMENT IS WORLDWIDE IN SCOPE AND WILL OPERATE FOR AN INITIAL TERM OF FIVE YEARS
ZURICH, June 27 Novartis's generics unit Sandoz said the European Commission approved Erelzi, its biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel, to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.