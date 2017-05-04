BRIEF-Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :
May 4 Ledman Optoelectronic Co Ltd :
* Says its CFO Liu Caizhong resigns due to personal reason
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/15s0cP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.