BRIEF-Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management, Clarity 7 solutions
* Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management and Clarity 7 solutions and enters into reseller agreement with IBM
June 30 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc
* Lee Wyatt Jr. joins Interpublic board of directors
* Wyatt's appointment expands IPG's board to ten directors
June 30 A slimmed-down Rite Aid Corp could lose much of its bargaining heft with insurers and makers of branded drugs at a time when it is trying to turn around its flagging pharmacy business, analysts said.