BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 7.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 7.36 billion won contract with SK hynix to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
June 30 Leed Corp :
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 4.5 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/dD3rKY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 7.36 billion won contract with SK hynix to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
* Says it signed a 13.43 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor) to provide semiconductor inspection equipments in China