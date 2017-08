May 18 (Reuters) - LEG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5)

* CONVERSION PRICE NOW TOTALS EUR 54.9914 (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 56.8403)