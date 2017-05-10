FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions
May 10, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* Says Q1 FFO I 75.2 million eur

* Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March

* Reported basic EPRA NAV of eur 4,223.5 million as at 31 march

* Confirms its outlook for financial years 2017 and 2018

* Says is engaged in concrete talks regarding the acquisition of several portfolios in its core regions

* Says if these acquisitions are successfully concluded, a positive effect on earnings per share is to be expected Source text: bit.ly/2q1bKGR Further company coverage:

