BRIEF-LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions

May 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* Says Q1 FFO I 75.2 million eur

* Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March

* Reported basic EPRA NAV of eur 4,223.5 million as at 31 march

* Confirms its outlook for financial years 2017 and 2018

* Says is engaged in concrete talks regarding the acquisition of several portfolios in its core regions

* Says if these acquisitions are successfully concluded, a positive effect on earnings per share is to be expected