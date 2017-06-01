FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Legend Gold to raise capital through private placement, consolidate shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Legend Gold to raise capital through private placement, consolidate shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Legend Gold Corp

* Legend announces property update, share consolidation, financing, and restructuring of debt

* Legend Gold Corp - says consolidate all of co's issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidated share

* Legend gold corp - to raise new capital through non-brokered private placement of 2 million units at post-consolidated price of $0.20 per unit

* Legend Gold Corp - management will continue to evaluate business combinations with similar companies working in africa

* Legend gold corp - legend will also continue to evaluate new property acquisitions in mali and neighbouring countries in west africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.