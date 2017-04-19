BRIEF-Legend Strategy International says auditors found construction co made no repayment in 2016

April 19 (Reuters) - Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Auditors reviewed outstanding receivables and found that construction company had not made repayment to group in 2016

* After repayment to group in mid-2015, construction co became non-responsive to further requests of repayments by co's management

* Board may consider taking legal action against construction co if no further progress can be made on collection of outstanding receivables