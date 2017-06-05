FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Legg Mason, ‍on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment, waiver to co's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Legg Mason, ‍on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment, waiver to co's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015​

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* Legg mason - ‍on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment and waiver to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015​ - sec filing

* Legg Mason Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment lenders made available to company a multi-currency revolving credit facility​

* Legg Mason Inc - ‍fourth amendment revises definition of "hedging agreement" in credit Agreement

* Legg Mason- ‍amendment amends lien covenant in agreement so borrower is permitted to incur liens in amount not exceeding $200 million at any one time outstanding​ Source text (bit.ly/2rVMBPN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.