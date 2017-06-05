BRIEF-Legg Mason, ‍on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment, waiver to co's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015​

June 5 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc:

* Legg mason - ‍on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment and waiver to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015​ - sec filing

* Legg Mason Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment lenders made available to company a multi-currency revolving credit facility​

* Legg Mason Inc - ‍fourth amendment revises definition of "hedging agreement" in credit Agreement

* Legg Mason- ‍amendment amends lien covenant in agreement so borrower is permitted to incur liens in amount not exceeding $200 million at any one time outstanding​