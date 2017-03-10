RPT-India's Snapdeal searches for funds, takeover speculation grows
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
March 10 Legg Mason Inc:
* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $722.9 billion as of February 28, 2017
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for february 2017
* Feb's AUM included long-term inflows of $3.8 billion, driven by net inflows in fixed income of $3.3 billion and equities of $0.7 billion
* Liquidity outflows were $1.3 billion and this month's foreign exchange impact was immaterial in Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
March 23 Uncertainty surrounding the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is forcing some U.S. hospitals to delay expansion plans, cut costs, or take on added risk to borrow money for capital investment projects, dealing an economic blow to these facilities and the towns they call home.