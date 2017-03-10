March 10 Legg Mason Inc:

* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $722.9 billion as of February 28, 2017

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for february 2017

* Feb's AUM included long-term inflows of $3.8 billion, driven by net inflows in fixed income of $3.3 billion and equities of $0.7 billion

* Liquidity outflows were $1.3 billion and this month's foreign exchange impact was immaterial in Feb