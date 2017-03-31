FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Legg Mason says entered third amendment to unsecured credit agreement, dated Dec 29, 2015 - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 31, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Legg Mason says entered third amendment to unsecured credit agreement, dated Dec 29, 2015 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason Inc - entered into a third amendment to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of December 29, 2015 - SEC filing

* Legg Mason - third amendment reduces aggregate amount of lenders' commitment to make loans to company under credit agreement from $1 billion to $500 million

* Legg Mason - will take non-cash charge of $1.5 million for unamortized financing costs from reduction in lenders' commitment to make loans available to co Source text: (bit.ly/2oj4rKn) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.