BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 Leidos Holdings Inc
* Leidos and AT&T to implement software defined networking for the Defense Information Systems Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction