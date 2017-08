Feb 21 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc:

* Leidos Holdings- on Feb 16 Leidos innovations corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. entered into first amendment to credit agreement, dated Aug 16, 2016

* Leidos Holdings - amendment was to reduce applicable margin for b term loans outstanding immediately prior to amendment by 50 basis points