BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.88 from continuing operations

May 4 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos holdings inc - company affirms previously issued fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $10.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos holdings, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $2.58 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.54 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Leidos holdings inc qtrly net business bookings totaled $1.7 billion in quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: