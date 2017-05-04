FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.88 from continuing operations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.88 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos holdings inc - company affirms previously issued fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $10.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos holdings, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $2.58 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.54 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Leidos holdings inc qtrly net business bookings totaled $1.7 billion in quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.