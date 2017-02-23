FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Leidos Holdings reports Q4 revenue of $2.58 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings reports Q4 revenue of $2.58 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc - New business bookings totaled $1.84 billion in Q4 of fiscal year 2016 and $6.95 billion for fiscal year 2016

* Sees 2017 revenues of $10.0 billion to $10.4 billion

* Leidos Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.58 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.55 billion

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations at or above $475 million

* Leidos Holdings Inc-Sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.05 to $3.35

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $10.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos Holdings Inc - Company's backlog of signed business orders at end of fiscal year 2016 was $17.74 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.