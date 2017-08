March 8 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG:

* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares

* As a result, share capital shall be doubled from at present 15 million euros to 30 million euros ($31.67 million) by converting retained earnings

* This measure has no impact on volume of company's balance sheet equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)