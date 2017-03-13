FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leju Q4 revenue fell 39 percent to $104.9 million
March 13, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Leju Q4 revenue fell 39 percent to $104.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd

* Leju reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces board and management changes

* Q4 revenue fell 39 percent to $104.9 million

* Q4 revenue view $69.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $59 million to $64 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leju Holdings Ltd - "Faced an extremely challenging operating environment during Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

