BRIEF-Videocon Telecom launches CCTV brand Wallcam
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY 17-18
July 4 Leking Wellness Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost German unit Saunalux GmbH Products' capital by 1 million euros ($1.14 million)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11