BRIEF-Lemaitre sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $0.79

July 27 (Reuters) - Lemaitre Vascular Inc

* Lemaitre Q2 2017 record sales $25.8 mm (+15%), record EPS $0.23 (+69%)

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees Q3 2017 sales $25.4 million (+10% reported, +3% organic)

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees 2017 sales $101.9 million; up 14% reported, up 8% organic

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees 2017 earnings per diluted share $0.79

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees Q3 2017 earnings per diluted share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $25.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $100.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees Q3 2017 gross margin 70.0 percent, sees 2017 gross margin 70.0 percent

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - on July 25, 2017, company's board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $7.5 mm of company's common stock