BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rennova Health
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rennova Health Inc as of July 10 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2uadobA Further company coverage:
July 11 LENA BETEILIGUNGS AG:
* INFORMATION ON THE INVESTMENT INNOVATION.PUNKS AG
* LENA BETEILIGUNGS PAYS 25,000 EUROS TO INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR OF INNOVATION.PUNKS AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, July 11 Etisalat Nigeria is focused on getting the telecoms group back on track to make a profit after it was saved from collapse, while working on the paperwork to eventually raise new capital.