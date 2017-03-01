BRIEF-Lender IPF says FY revenue rose 1.2 pct to 755.9 mln pounds

March 1 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* FY credit issued increased by 8.1 percent

* Final dividend 7.8 penceper share

* Total dividend 12.4 penceper share

* FY EPS 30.2 pence versus 37.1 pence

* FY statutory pbt 92.6 million pounds versus 100.2 million pounds

* FY revenue 755.9 million pounds versus 698.8 million pounds

* expect competitive and regulatory environment to remain challenging

* results of Brexit vote and U.S. presidential election have created global market uncertainty

* now appears more likely that potential changes by polish government on cap on non-interest charges would not be enacted until 2H of year

* Regulatory changes in romania are expected to significantly impact growth rates in this market in 2017

* targeting profitability in 2018 for IPF digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: