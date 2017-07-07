July 7 LendingClub Corp:
* LendingClub cautions investors against potential
unsolicited exchange offer from ieg holdings
* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded offer
"is not in best interests" of lendingclub and its stockholders
* LendingClub- On June 29, board got letter from ieg
holdings stating intention to buy up to 9.99 percent of
outstanding common stock of LendingClub
* LendingClub Corp - board has unanimously concluded ieg
holdings offer is "grossly inadequate"
* LendingClub-IEG stated intention to buy up to 9.99 percent
of LendingClub on basis of 2 shares of ieg stock for each share
of LendingClub common stock
