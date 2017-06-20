June 20 LendingTree Inc-

* LendingTree acquires MagnifyMoney

* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million

* Total consideration consists of $29.5 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $10 million

* LendingTree Inc says contingent consideration shall be payable in form of restricted stock unit awards

* Co's unit has acquired company that operates MagnifyMoney.com