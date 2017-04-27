FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lendingtree Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Lendingtree Inc

* Lendingtree reports record 1q 2017 results; increasing full-year 2017 guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 39 to 42 percent

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $133 million to $137 million

* Lendingtree inc says total loan requests in quarter of 4.8 million grew 49% compared to q1 2016

* Lendingtree - q1 revenue from mortgage products of $62.9 million represents an increase of 14% over q1 2016

* Lendingtree inc says revenue from non-mortgage products of $69.6 million in q1 represents an increase of 75% over q1 2016

* Lendingtree inc says q2 variable marketing margin is anticipated to be in range of $43 - $46 million

* Lendingtree inc says q2 adjusted ebitda is anticipated to be in range of $23.5 - $25.0 million, implying year-over-year growth of 41% - 50%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $125.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $514.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

