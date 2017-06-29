UPDATE 3-Egypt raises fuel prices by up to 50 percent under IMF deal
* Soaring living costs test Sisi's popularity (Adds industrial figures, businessman)
June 29 Lendup:
* Lendup announces strategic investment from Paypal, additions to leadership team
* Lendup announced that Paypal has made a strategic investment in company, for an undisclosed sum Source text for Eikon:
* Soaring living costs test Sisi's popularity (Adds industrial figures, businessman)
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox