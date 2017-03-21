FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
March 21, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call

* "Planning to build both WCI and Lennar brands in some of our larger communities" - conf call

* "Our 2017 growth rates should be on the higher side of our goals or little over that goal" - CEO on conf call

* FivePoint "might just find a window to go public" amid current market optimism - conf call

* Sees Q2 gross margin between 21 percent and 21.5 percent after impact from writing up WCI's backlog in purchase accounting- conf call

* Expect to deliver between 29,500 and 30,000 homes for 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

