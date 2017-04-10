FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Lennar reports one-time charge for litigation from 2008
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lennar reports one-time charge for litigation from 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp

* Lennar reports one-time charge for litigation from 2008

* Lennar Corp - Recorded a litigation accrual which will result in Q1 net earnings being lower than $130.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

* Based on court hearing co now believes it is appropriate to record a one-time charge of $140 million for the litigation

* Lennar Corp - In addition to accrual, company would purchase property which is subject of litigation for $114 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

